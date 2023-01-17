Chitral Day marked with fanfare

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Tirich Mir Backpackers Club Pakistan organized a musical night to celebrate the Chitral Day.

Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri was the chief guest while a large number of people and students hailing from Chitral and members of civil society attended the event. Artiste Mohsin Ali and his team also presented traditional songs, who mesmerized the audience with their extraordinary performance. The artistes who played different kinds of musical instruments on the musical night included Raees Ghazan who played the piano, Sariruddin on the sitar, Tanver Nawab on daf, Waqas on Damdama and Hakim played Dhol. Stalls depicting the rich cultural heritage of Chitral were set up by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in the festival, which was aimed at showcasing the culture of Chitral and to educate people about the folk traditions of various areas of Chitral.

Addressing the ceremony, Rabia Basri said that the Chitrali people were peaceful, law-abiding and these qualities can help promote local traditions besides providing people with the opportunity to enjoy life in a true sense.

An award ceremony was also held to appreciate the contribution of Chitrali people in the field of education, social work, literature and other related sectors.