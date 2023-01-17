3 POs among 15 suspects held in Nowshera swoop

NOWSHERA: At least 15 suspected persons, including three proclaimed offenders, were arrested during a search and strike operation before the launch of a five-day anti-polio vaccination drive in the district, police said on Monday.

They said that the personnel of police Elite Force, lady police along with latest gadgets and sniffer dogs carried out search operations in hotels, inns and bachelors’ hostels to ensure fool-proof security for the ongoing anti-polio vaccination campaign in the district.

They said that a total of 15 suspects, including three POs, were arrested while 2155 gram hashish were also seized from the drug peddler.Youth shot dead: Meanwhile, unidentified accused shot dead an unknown youth in Khadezai area in Pabbi on Monday.The identity of the slain youth could not be ascertained and was later buried temporarily after post-mortem.