Safe City project introduces facial recognition tech

Islamabad:Safe City Islamabad is playing an effective role in surveillance, maintaining law and order and better monitoring of criminal elements in different areas of the city, a police spokes­man said.

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan directed Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan took several steps to make the Safe City project Islamabad an effective project.

Under the command of IGP, the coverage of Safe City Islamabad was spread to different areas of the city, cameras installed in various shopping malls, metro buses, toll plazas and markets were linked with the centralised system of Safe City. Similarly, for the first time, 106 cameras with advanced facial recognition technology were installed in different areas of the city for better monitoring and surveillance.

These advanced cameras are playing an effective role in the suppression of criminal elements in the federal capital and maintaining the law and order situation.

This modern technology has not only made the monitoring of the elements involved in illegal activities effective but has also improved the surveillance of the entry and exit points of the city.