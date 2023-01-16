MoU inked to promote chess in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Islamabad Chess Association (ICA) as well as Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) to promote the game at different levels.

ICCI president Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Chess Federation of Pakistan president Hanif Qureshi and Islamabad Chess Association president Ejaz Abbasi signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the Head Office of ICCI.

Special Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jauhar Saleem was the chief guest on the occasion.

Jauhar while speaking on the occasion said the cooperation of the business community was important to promote sports and hoped that the MoU would be helpful in achieving this important goal.

“Chess should be promoted among the youth to enhance their mental capabilities. The ministry will make all-out efforts for promoting chess in the country,” he added.

Bakhtawari said that Pakistan should produce chess-playing products that could be exported to 201 member countries of the world federation.

“It would make a significant improvement in our exports and bring benefits to our economy.”

Hanif Qureshi hoped that the cooperation between ICCI, ICA and CFP would be instrumental in producing talented chess masters in the region.

Faad Waheed Senior Vice President, Engr. Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar Vice President ICCI, Raja Gohar, Asher Hafeez Convener ICCI Sports Committee and others also spoke on the occasion.

They highlighted the importance of promoting chess to integrate Pakistan with the international community.