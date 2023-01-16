Pump track provides unique opportunity for bike riders

Islamabad : The newly inaugurated pump track in Fatima Jinnah Park has become a centre of attraction for bikers who have found out such an opportunity for the first time in the capital city.

This well-built pump track allows top riders to complete a lap in less than 90 seconds while hitting a top speed of over 20 mph. It consists of an outer track (1080 Rft), an inner zigzag track (1177 Rft), and children's track (415 Rft). This track is a looped sequence of rollers and berms-banked turns—for bike riders. It has been designed to maximize momentum, so one can ride it with minimal pedalling.

It is not only fun but also extremely rewarding. Using as little as 10 x 30 feet of land, can help build confidence, strength, and fast bike handling skills. The youngsters who have been using this newly built track opined that once anyone got ‘pump’ mastered, the track became a freestyle bobsled course complete with steep-bermed corners and criss-crossing interconnected lines.

Though crashing on a pump track is not uncommon, proper pump technique, including good terrain anticipation, usually keeps the riders upright. The track requires a hardtail mountain bike with front suspension. Full-suspension bikes will not allow riders to gain and maintain speed because the suspension sucks up pumping effort. An official of the civic agency stated “It is super physical and builds every muscle of the body. Pumping helps the riders use the terrain better. It requires less maintenance, water, and chemistry than a grass lawn.” He said, “Building a pump track is both as easy and as hard as it looks. It is true that the tracks are merely collections of small dirt piles, but with all the planning and shovelling it is undoubtedly hard work to create a fast pump track.”