Nine bids to smuggle 3,119 wheat bags foiled

Rawalpindi: The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police foiled nine bids to smuggle 3,119 wheat and flour bags during the last seven days.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up nine drivers with 3119 wheat and flour bags. He informed that the accused were trying to illegally transport wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division. He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.