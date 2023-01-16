Nine bids to smuggle 3,119 wheat bags foiled

Rawalpindi: The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police foiled nine bids to smuggle 3,119 wheat and flour bags during the last seven days.
According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up nine drivers with 3119 wheat and flour bags. He informed that the accused were trying to illegally transport wheat flour bags out of the Rawalpindi division. He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.
Islamabad : Pakistan Museum of Natural History has added a newly discovered specimen of an endangered elusive Leopard...
Islamabad : The young generation and artists have to play an important role in making the Pak-China friendship more...
Rawalpindi : To provide better healthcare facilities to the people, a free health screening camp was conducted at...
Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action...
Islamabad : The teachers of Federal Government Colleges claim that the Federal Directorate of Education has failed to...
Islamabad : Representatives of the National Commission for Human Rights visited the Death Cell of Central Jail,...
Comments