Flour prices go down in Khyber

JAMRUD: Prices of flour have decreased in the markets of the Khyber tribal district.

After the government bought wheat from foreign markets and increased the quotas of flour, the prices of flour in Khyber district decreased significantly.

A few days ago, white (fine) flour was being sold at Rs3033 per bag of 20kg and plain flour at Rs3000 per bag. However, white flour is now available at Rs2,700 and plain flour at Rs2,400 per bag.

The flour dealers here said that the flour prices in the country would decrease further because there was no shortage of flour and there is still plenty of flour available, but hoarders often created the problem by storing the commodity to cause artificial shortage.

They demanded the government take strict action against the hoarders.