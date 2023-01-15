Collection of mystical poetry

‘Roshni hee Roshni’ is a collection of inspired poetry written by Parveen Raana that is mystical and ecstatic in nature. Mystical in the sense it opens the heart to light and ecstatic in the sense it reminds you of your joy, to assist you in reconsidering ways of relating to your life that better serve to open your heart to light.

The pages of this poetry collection bear witness to a beautifully wild love. They share the indescribable love expressed by Rumi or Hafiz, amidst our demanding life. Just savour these poems. Make yourself imbued with their light.

This is a beautiful compilation of feelings. Let yourself be carried away on this blissful wave of love-soaked poems and you will assuredly find your heart singing and dancing with each beautiful verse.

All your tears will find friends in her poems, and all your laughter will find a home in her verses. Her poems take us to the deepest darkest soil, where lightning goes. This work is an intricate ritual of self-awareness that pulls us closer to truth and beauty. Through the infinity in her words, we glimpse the timeless expanse within.

Parveen has always had a close connection with the spiritual world, a loving, ecstatic, and expressive spirit, and an intimacy in her soul that she longs to share with others and the whole world. Poetry is one of her favourite, most satisfying ways to accomplish this. Her process with poetry is very special to her.

All of these poems seem to have come through in one piece. The poet believes they are luminous titbits of remembrance from the spiritual world to help her on her way and to share with others. Her poetry provides the hope of a warmer, closer, more firm relationship with Beloved Allah and with our innermost hearts.

So much of today’s spiritual poetry is not poetry at all, but instruction, full of do’s and don’ts. Parveen is a true spiritual poet because hers is not the voice of instruction but the voice of making love.

I was stunned. I have not read anything like that before. These are not just poems but visions. Lovely, spirited, unconventional, contemporary poetry. The kind that sticks with you. It was a delight to read. It is wildly inspiring and deeply healing.

Beautiful, expansive, mind-blowing, consciousness-expanding poetry from a gifted writer. Transcendent and beautiful, her poems defy the mundaneness we humans blindly seek in the world.

A truly stunning collection of mystical, and yet down-to-earth poems. I adore it completely. Realistic and excellent. I cannot imagine how Parveen achieved such a thing, but she did. ‘Roshni hee Roshni’ is a profound unusual book of poetry. The poems enchant me into recasting my relationship with the Beloved Allah, the universe, and myself.