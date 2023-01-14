No change in PSL venues

LAHORE: The PCB managing committee has agreed to the franchise demand to spread the Pakistan Super League to maximum possible venue in the coming edition.

There were reports that the PCB was planning to limit the PSL 8 to just to Karachi and Lahore but now after a meeting with the franchise owners, it has been decided that there will be no change in the venues.

A member of the management committee informed that PSL 8 matches will be played as decided earlier in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan.

According to the member management committee, all the thoughts about using only two venues are nullified and the fans should not be worried in this regard.