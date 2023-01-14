Steady Shabbir takes big lead in CAS Open Golf

KARACHI: It’s cold and extremely windy in Karachi and the long course at the Airmen Golf Club is posing a seriously tough challenge.

But not to Shabbir Iqbal. The Pakistan No.1 from Islamabad shot another round of three-under-par 69 to take a four-shot lead at the midway stage of the Sunridge 42nd Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Open Golf Championship.

The vastly-experienced Shabbir played flawless golf in the second round of the Rs11 million championship to card 69 for a 36-hole aggregate of 138 (-6). While most of the other competitors struggled in the wind, Shabbir played a bogey-free round. He made birdies on holes 5, 11 and 13.

Muhammad Alam, the first-round leader slipped to a joint second place after carding 74 in the first round. Alam scored 68 in the first round and now has an aggregate of 142. He shares second place with Muhammad Naeem, who followed his first round score of 69 with 73.

Lahore’s Matloob Ahmed carded 72 and is in fourth place with 143. KGC’s Muhammad Amir played another par round and is fifth place with 144. He is followed by Rehmatullah at 145. The experienced Muhammad Munir also kept his title hopes alive by carding 69 after a forgettable 75 in the opening round.

In the amateurs’ category, Arsalan Shikoh carded 74 to share the lead with Yashal Shah. Both Arsalan and Yashal are in first place with an aggregate of 153 and are followed by Omar Khalid (155), who overcame a bad start to card 76 with four birdies after the turn. He is followed by Captain Zain (157).

In the ladies category, Humna Amjad took a one-shot lead after carding 78 in the first round. Daniah Syed was in second place at 79 followed be her sister Abiha Hanim Syed at 80.

In the junior professionals’ category, Ashas Amjad won the title after carding 75 in the third round for an aggregate of 233 (+17).

Muhammad Tariq carded 72 in the third and final round to comfortably win the senior professionals’ title by nine strokes.