Alleged malpractices: NAB launches probe against GDA

ABBOTTABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into the alleged malpractices of the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA).

The alleged anomalies included the award of contract for the installation of the Ayubia chairlift, kickbacks in master plan and facilitating the transfer of the two-acre precious Hilda Estate land at Dunga Gali.

Additional Director Staff for Director General NAB Peshawar Israr-ul-Haq in his letter dated 10 January while referring to written complaint lodged against the alleged malpractices of GDA asked the director general GDA to submit a detailed report supported by relevant documents, rules and regulations by January 25.

The NAB’s letter, a copy of which is available with The News, pointed out seven different allegations that were levelled against GDA.

The allegations included mis-procurement in the contract of outsourcing of land for parking plazas, award of contract of Ayubia Chair Lift to Monal group, permission for installation of zip lines at Nathiagali, allegation of Rs25 million bribe in the allotment of 11 kanal land at Changla Gali for camping pods, illegal allotment of 300 kanal land at Thandiani for 99 years , Rs25 million kickback in the master plan of Galiyat and selling 16 kanal land of Hilda Estate at Dunga Gali.

Director General GDA Khalid Mehmood while confirming to receive NAB letter said that GDA had replied to all the seven allegations levelled against the department along with relevant records which he claimed were without any solid grounds.

He said that land allotment for parking plaza was a flagship project of GDA to solve the traffic issues of Galiyat in light of increasing tourists.

“The project was awarded without any financial burden on the government on Build Operate Transfer Mode. The parking plazas were to be built by private investors would be an asset of GDA after 30 years,” he said.

The Ayubia Chairlift controversy started when GDA leased out 110 kanal land to M/s Monal Group for 42 years lease for installation of new chairlift at Ayubia contrary to the expression of interest for public private partnership.

The DG GDA categorically said the award of chairlift had already been declared as transparent by the NAB as well as Peshawar High Court.

Khalid Mehmood, pointing out GDA’s point of view on the zip lines project, said that the zip line was installed after following due process and management was given to a firm with a vast experience.

He said that this project did not involve any allotment of land. He said the project was executed to provide entertainment to tourists, adding that GDA was getting rent against it and no loss was caused to the government.

Replying to the allegation of Rs25 million bribe in the allotment of 11 kanal land at Changla Gali for camping pods, the director general GDA said this allegation was baseless as the project was awarded after following due process.

He said that this was a first-of-its-kind project as camping pods have been installed by the government throughout KP at its own cost and later rented out for management.

“The GDA management decided to offer abandoned land for the installation of camping pods by a private investor at his own cost and payment of a healthy rent to GDA too with no burden on the national exchequer,” he added.

Commenting on the allegation of allotment of 300 kanal land at Thandiani for 99 years, Khalid Mehmood pointed out that the project was still in progress and no land had been allotted.