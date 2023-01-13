 
Friday January 13, 2023
Pak team to participate in Asian Junior event

By Our Correspondent
January 13, 2023

KARACHI: Pakistan’s four-member team will participate in the 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championships scheduled to be held in Chennai, India from February 8-12.

The national team comprises Hamza Khan, Noor Zaman, Ashab Irfan, and Anas Ali Shah. Pakistan are the defending champions.

