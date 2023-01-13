LCWU ORIC ranked 1st among women’s varsities

LAHORE:The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has been awarded an X category in the ranking released by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the year 2021-2022.

A LCWU spokesperson said the LCWU ORIC had been ranked 1st among all women universities in the country and 23rd overall in Pakistan out of more than 230 HEC-recognised varsities in the country.

Further, the LCWU ORIC ranks 9th overall in Punjab and 11th in general universities of Pakistan. This high ranking will also increase the performance-based grant that LCWU receives from the HEC.

The ORIC office has further contributed by facilitating several national and international linkages and has won the Rs 40 million HEC grant for the establishment of Khadija Tul Kubra Business Incubation.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza appreciated the performance of the faculty members and congratulated the ORIC office on this achievement. She said this would help in further improving the university’s international stature and ranking. Dr Engr Aqsa Shabbir lauded the hard work of her team and said it was a huge achievement for a women university.