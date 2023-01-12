Registration opens for 4th Karachi Commissioner Marathon

Karachi: Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Wednesday announced that registration for the fourth Commissioner Karachi City Marathon had been opened.
According to a statement issued by the Karachi Commissioner Office, their website had a QR code for online registration. The interested candidates could get themselves registered online, adding there would be a chance to register for the marathon at the venue as well.
The commissioner would inaugurate the marathon which would kick off from the Nishan-e-Pakistan and culminate at the same point. There would be two categories in the marathon- 12 kilometers and 7.5 kilometers - in which men and women of all ages could participate. There would be special categories in the marathon for special children and families. He said the marathon would give a message of peace, harmony and sportsman spirit.
