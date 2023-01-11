‘Ruda master plan to restore river’

LAHORE:Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) has distanced itself from the Master Plan 2050 of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) here on Tuesday.

As per a statement issued by Ruda’s spokesperson, the authority came into being through an act and formulated its own master plan. He said the main objective of Ravi City under the master plan was to restore the river and strengthen the environment. He said three barrages and lakes will be built to raise the water level in the world's longest riverfront while creation of industrial, health and education zones were also included in Ruda’s Master Plan, which will provide employment to millions of people. He said that the Rakh Jhok National Park will be built through the master plan and will be a masterpiece of natural beauty. Vegetable and fruit farm houses will also be a part of the master plan to meet nutritional needs of the residents. The development projects of Ruda were being implemented according to its master plan, the spokesman said, adding Master Plan 2050 of LDA was not related to Ruda.