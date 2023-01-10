Thai PM launches re-election bid

BANGKOK: Thailand´s embattled Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha vowed on Monday to fix the kingdom´s problems as he launched his re-election bid at a major rally in the capital Bangkok.

The move unofficially kicks off months of campaigning ahead of expected polls in the year, where the unpopular ex-general -- who took power in a 2014 coup -- will face his old Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

In front of a crowd of thousands and dressed in a white tracksuit, the incumbent PM confirmed he had joined the recently created Ruam Thai Sang Chart -- or the United Thai Nation party -- to a rapturous reception.

“If I have the chance I will keep working to solve Thailand´s problems,” he told the crowd at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Prayut came to power as army chief in a 2014 coup before cementing his position in a controversial 2019 election, and can lead the country for only two more years under the current military constitution.

“I do not want power,” he said, flanked by members of his new party, but added: “I have worked for several years and I know there are many problems left.” Thailand´s economy is struggling, with its vital tourism industry decimated by the pandemic, and now by global headwinds causing rising inflation and economic stagnation. “I will do my best, not for myself but for nation, religion, monarchy and people,” Prayut said, citing the three pillars of Thai society.