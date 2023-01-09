KP Governor felicitates China

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday congratulated Chinese diplomats, Chinese government and people on occasion of their new year and hoped that people of both neighboring countries would further come closer and their mutual relations would become stronger.

Addressing a ceremony held in China Window Centre in connection with Chinese New Year, Governor KP said that Pak-China relations are higher than the Himalayas and growing stronger with each passing day.