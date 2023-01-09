Reforms introduced in education sector: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government has introduced reforms and development initiatives in the education sector keeping in view market needs so as to promote entrepreneurship and enable the graduates to play their role in strengthening the national economy.

“The trust deficit between parents and public sector educational institutions has been bridged significantly owing to the need-based initiatives,” he said in a statement.

Mahmood Khan said that, as per the vision of party Chairman Imran Khan, the provincial government was investing in human capital due to which education standards in the public sector educational institutions have improved significantly.

The chief minister said that various steps have been taken in Elementary & Secondary Education sector during the last four years that include establishment of Education Monitoring Authority, regularization of 58 thousand teachers, provision of free textbooks and school bags to 631,376 students, provision of scholarships to 2.1 million girls students, establishment of 141 schools, upgradation of 174 schools, reconstruction of 89 schools, standardization of 90 schools, provision of furniture to 68141 units, construction of 400 additional class rooms, renovation of 1585 class rooms in public sector schools, establishment of cadet collages in South Waziristan and Mohmand districts, launching of second shift in public sector schools, hiring of around 3,000 school leaders, and many more.

He said that owing to the reforms initiatives and developmental strategy of the provincial government the education sector is being developed on modern lines so as to enable our graduates to play an effective role in national development.