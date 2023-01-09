High inflation perturbs residents of twin cities

Islamabad : Like all parts of the country, the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing fear/panic and an uncertain situation due to record inflation and wandering here and there in search of ‘relief’ but in vain.

Inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Index has reached the highest level in the history of the country because low-quality ‘atta’ prices on a 20-kilogram bag increased by Rs700 in a month and on a 900-gram tea pack the prices increased by Rs500 from Rs1300 to Rs1800. The chicken meat prices reached Rs690 per kilogram in the open market on Sunday.

In absence of any price checking mechanism and due to the delay in clearance of poultry feed’s main raw material [GMO soybean meal] from the port, stakeholders have taken the prices of live poultry birds up to Rs450 per kg from Rs350-400 two days back. Retailers are charging Rs690 per kg for clean meat on Sunday.

The most dangerous thing is that federal and provincial governments have failed to control inflation in the country and warned the public to face more and more worst conditions in the coming days.

‘Onion’ is still selling at skyrocketing rates at Rs200 to Rs250 per kilogram but neither federal nor provincial governments have taken any kind of notice to provide commodity at lower prices.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS), low quality ‘atta’ of a 20-kilogram bag has increased by Rs700 in a month.

In the month of January 2023, prices of all items (eatable and non-eatable) have increased too much. The prices of washing powers increased by Rs130 per kilogram from Rs370 to Rs500, rice increased by Rs50 from Rs300 to Rs350, shampoo increased by Rs60 from Rs270 to Rs330, pamper (low quality) increased by Rs550 per packet from Rs1200 to Rs1750, dry milk (for children use) increased by Rs170 on a 200-gram pack from Rs290 to Rs460, the packed red chili is selling at Rs800 to Rs1000 per kilogram while red chilli is selling at Rs600, eggs prices increased by Rs34 in a week from Rs200 to Rs284, bread (double roti) prices increased by Rs30 from Rs170 to Rs200, shoe polish increased by Rs160 per packet from Rs200 to Rs360, washroom cleaner increased by Rs70 from Rs125 to Rs195, dish wash increased by Rs15 from Rs195 to Rs210 and all local brand ghee/cooking oils have increased prices by Rs40 to Rs60 per kilogram.

All kinds of vegetables particularly onion, ginger, and garlic were selling at skyrocketing prices. One kilogram garlic is selling at Rs400 and ginger at Rs400 per kilogram here in all sabzi mandis. The Naanbais have also increased the prices of ‘Roti’ from Rs15 to Rs20 and a ‘Naan’ from Rs20 to Rs25.

The skyrocketing transport fares have literally broken the back of the common man because transporters were charging Rs50 stop-to-stop fares. The taxi and rickshaws were demanding Rs500 to Rs600 even for a short distance of only 2 to 3 kilometres.

The milkmen have increased the prices of milk by Rs30 to Rs50 per litre. The milkmen are selling one litre of milk at Rs160 to Rs180.

It was dangerous that there is no government writ all around. Profiteers and hoarders are freely looting the public with both hands.

The residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have appealed to authorities concerned to increase ‘atta’ sale points to avoid an unrest situation.

District Food Department (DFD) Official Spokesman Muhammad Ali told ‘The News’ that they have already increased ‘atta’ sale points from 67 to 86. “We are continuously increasing sale points to avoid an unrest situation,” he said. He also said that we have demanded extra police force to deploy all-around sale points to avoid any untoward incident.