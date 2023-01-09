 
Monday January 09, 2023
Lahore

Campuses reopen after winter break

By Our Correspondent
January 09, 2023

LAHORE:Public and private schools across Punjab will reopen after annual winter vacation on Monday (today). Amid freezing cold social media was abuzz, for the last couple of days, with rumours that winter break would be extended. However, Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas took to social media on Sunday and confirmed that schools would reopen from Monday (today). The School Education Department had announced winter vacation till January 8, 2023.

