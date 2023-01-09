Joint search operations conducted

Islamabad: The Islamabad and Rawalpindi police conducted a joint search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai police station, a police spokesman said.
A search and combing operation was conducted in the jurisdiction PS Pirwadhai areas by CTD, Rawalpindi police and Quick response teams under the supervision of SP CTD. During the search operation 90 houses, 88 suspects and 18 motorcycles were checked. Nine suspicious people were shifted to the police station for verification. IGP Islamabad said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital.
Islamabad: The Islamabad Traffic Police have initiated a campaign against underage motorcyclists and car drivers...
Islamabad:Teachers have complained that despite the directions and reminders of the Ministry of Federal Education and...
Islamabad: The work at twelve spots of the Bhara Kahu bypass is simultaneously underway which shows at least one...
Islamabad: Like all parts of the country, the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing...
Economic anarchy is creeping in. Political blame game is on. Incumbent government is blaming previous regime for all...
ISLAMABAD: Two outlaws were killed and three policemen were critically injured in two different incidents of shootout...
Comments