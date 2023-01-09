AJK president, PM agree to raise Kashmir issue vigorously

MUZAFFARABAD/ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest during an extra ordinary meeting held here on Sunday.

Besides discussing the administrative and political the duo agreed to intensify efforts to raise the issue of Kashmir vigorously at international level and expose brutalities being committed against Kashmiris by the Indian troops in the Illegally occupied Jamu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). During the meeting the president and prime minister contemplated on allocating specific seats for occupied Kashmir in the AJK Legislative Assembly.