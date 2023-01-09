Man gunned down, four others wounded in separate incidents

A man was gunned down in the Orangi Town neighbourhood, while four others were wounded in separate incidents in different parts of Karachi on Sunday.

According to details, a man was shot dead in a firing incident that took place in the Orangi Town neighbourhood. Following the incident, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualty to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

According to initial reports, the victim was identified as 35-year-old Qayyum, son of Ibrahim. Police said that unknown suspects shot and killed him over some unexplained reasons, adding that further investigation was under way.

Separately, a man was wounded in a firing incident that took place near the Jamali Flyover on the Super Highway. The injured person was taken to ASH. He was identified as 29-year-old Maherban, son of Abdus Sattar. Another person, identified as 30-year-old Sheraz, son of Imran Ali, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in the Baldia Town locality. He was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for medical treatment.

In another incident, a young man identified as Abdul Waris, 28, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in the Baldia Town locality. Meanwhile, another young man, who was identified as 25-year-old Junaid, son of Ashraf, was wounded by the firing of unknown suspects in the Korangi area.

Cop wounded

A policeman was wounded during an exchange of fire with robbers in the Bahadurabad area on Sunday. Police said that an encounter had taken place between robbers and the police in Bahadurabad, where a policeman identified as Moosa was injured during the shootout. He was taken to a private hospital for medical treatment.