Spike in terrorism: Protest in South Waziristan enters second day

WANA: The protest sit-in against the recent wave of terrorism and lawlessness in the restive South Waziristan had entered the second day.

The protesters blocked the Wana-Razmak road to all kinds of traffic.

Talking to reporters after talks with the protesters, Assistant Commissioner Wana Yasir Salman Kundi said all the demands of the protesters were genuine.

He said the protesters had 10-point agenda, adding that the district administration was trying to fulfill their demands. He said that no effort would be spared for the restoration of peace.

A large number of people, including workers of various political parties and members of the civil society, are staging the protest against the rising wave of militancy and lawlessness in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general and South Waziristan in particular.

The Wana Ulasi Pasoon had organised the protest at Rustam Bazaar in Wana.

The people from all walks of life, including traders, social activists and workers of Pakistan People’s Party, Awami National Party, National Democratic Movement, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party are participating in the protest.

Carrying white flags and banners, the participants of the rally condemned the rising acts of subversion and demanded the government to take steps for the restoration of peace and maintenance of law and order in the province, particularly the merged districts. They demanded the government to take action against the militants.

Chanting slogans against the spike in militancy, they asked the authorities to take steps to improve the worsening law and order in South Waziristan.

The speakers said that it was the responsibility of the state to provide protection to its citizens. They said that the poor law and order and rising militancy had created a sense of insecurity among the local people.

The leaders of Wana Ulasi Pasoon asked the government to take action against the wanted persons as per the law. The protesters demanded the government to set up more checkpoints in the troubled spot and ensure the patrolling of the police to check lawlessness.

They said that action should be taken against those who were violating the law. The police, they said, should go after the drug peddlers and other anti-social elements.

The protesters said that the people were protesting against the incidents of target killing, kidnapping for ransom and extortion.

They said that the government should facilitate trade activities through the Angoor Adda crossing points with Afghanistan. The protester vowed to continue the protest until the government accepted their lawful demands.