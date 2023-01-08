Bajwa attends wedding of Faiz Hameed’s daughter

RAWALPINDI: People from all walks of life attended the marriage ceremony of daughter of Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed on Saturday.
The function was attended by Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former Army Chiefs Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, former chief justice Saqib Nisar and others.
KARACHI: Local authorities have decided to deport illegally-settled Afghan nationals from the country following end of...
PARIS: A newly discovered comet could be visible to the naked eye as it shoots past Earth and the Sun in the coming...
BANNU/LAKKI MARWAT: There is no respite in attacks on police in KP's southern districts as two more incidents were...
LONDON: Allies of Britain’s royal family pushed back on Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new...
PARIS: Iran drew international condemnation on Saturday as it executed two men for killing a paramilitary force member...
NEW DELHI: A sacked executive of US banking giant Wells Fargo accused of urinating on a fellow passenger aboard an Air...
Comments