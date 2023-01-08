Bajwa attends wedding of Faiz Hameed’s daughter

RAWALPINDI: People from all walks of life attended the marriage ceremony of daughter of Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed on Saturday.

The function was attended by Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former Army Chiefs Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, former chief justice Saqib Nisar and others.