Over 23 lakh patients treated in LGH last year

LAHORE : Principle PGMI/LGH Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar has released the performance report of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Saturday.

MS LGH Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Laila Shafiq, Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent Ramzan Bibi, Dr Jafar Shah and Dr Abdul Aziz and others were also present on this occasion.

According to the annual performance report, in Emergency & OPD more than 23 lakh people were provided with treatment and diagnostic facilities without any prescription fee. Similarly, with the support of philanthropists, quality food was also provided to the patients and attendants for three times a day. Moreover 10,000 deliveries took place at the Labour Boom of LGH and vaccination procedure of newborns have also been completed in their early stage before allowing to go home, which is also a record. Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that 2022 was the year of development works for LGH as during this period an outdoor breast clinic was established while screening facility has also been provided in the central research lab, which saved many women from breast cancer.

Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar has expressed his determination that his institutions Ameer Uddin Medical College, Nursing College, Allied Health Sciences School will continue their efforts in 2023 for the promotion of medical education, research and dissemination of knowledge and awareness regarding public health amongst the masses besides serving the ailing humanity in LGH.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar further said that the Lahore General Hospital’s administration and health professionals, maintaining their tradition, have acquired a distinguished position in the services to the patients during 2022.

Moreover, for the first time in the field of Ophthalmology and Gynecology, patients have been provided with the facility of taking an appointment with the doctors online so that the patients save time and do not have to worry about waiting and they can visit the relevant department at the specific time. The system of public service messages will be further expanded to create public awareness according to the health calendar so that people can protect themselves by following preventive measures, which will strengthen the tradition and also play a role in disease prevention.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar pointed out that this step will protect people from getting sick, which will not only reduce the rush of patients in hospitals but also reduce the financial expenses incurred in the treatment of the public as well.

MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam, giving a briefing regarding the annual performance, said that 76,044 patients were admitted in the hospital and 97,862 patients underwent various types of surgery procedures, 54,487 CT scans, 17,831 dialysis and 1,43,936 ultrasounds were done. MS further informed that apart from radiation stone dissolution of 1,582 patients, Gastroscopy of 5,794 patients, 256 mammography, 628 neuro-angiography, 97,048 X-rays and ECG tests of 61,085 patients were also done.

MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam assured that under the leadership of Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar, the efforts to improve this Institution will continue and according to the policy of the Punjab Government, every patient who comes here will be given the best treatment facilities.