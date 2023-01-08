Governor says technical education needed for economic development

HARIPUR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali has said that youths need to learn technical skills now more than ever to put the country on the path of economic development and prosperity.

He said this while speaking to the management and faculty members of the University of Haripur during a visit here on Saturday.

He said that along with traditional education, the learning of technical skills was imperative for the students to contribute in the real development and prosperity of the country.

He said that the market trends had witnessed drastic changes at the global level and to make pace with those changes, the youth of the country ought to equip themselves with technical education.

He said the country had witnessed remarkable changes in the field of higher education and related research during the last three decades and for translating the research into practice for achieving the goal of economic well-being and prosperity of the country, the youth must make themselves versatile, as it’s the only way that enables the youth to face the emerging challenges.

He appreciated the progress indicators of the University of Haripur and the efforts of its administration in equipping the youth with modern needs-oriented educational programmes and assured extending maximum support to the university.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Shafiqur Rehman briefed the chancellor about the UoH’s background, existing programmes and future initiatives. The VC told the governor that the UoH was a decade old but the way it developed during the last 10 years both academically and in terms of infrastructure was commendable.

He said that 7,000 students were enrolled in four faculties, 25 departments and 100 programmes for BS, MS and PhD aspirants. To make pace with the ever-changing trends globally in the field of education, the UoH has launched different programs related to technical sciences. The governor also planted a sapling on the lawn of the university.

Earlier, he visited the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology at Mang and the office of Hattar Industrialists Association. The governor also visited the residence of former PMLN MNA Babar Nawaz Khan where he had lunch. Former chief minister and Senator Pir Sabir Shah, former speaker of provincial assembly Habib Ullah Khan Tareen, Chairman Tehsil Council Sami Ullah Khan, former provincial minister Raja Faisal Zaman, lawyers, businessmen and the supporters of PMLN and JUIF were present on the occasion.