Afaq, Tessori agree on joint efforts for development of Karachi

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday met Mohajir Qaumi Movement Pakistan-Haqiqi (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed at the latter’s residence to discuss the current political situation of the province.

During the meeting, both leaders talked about the development plan of the city. They stressed the need for consultation with all stakeholders to address the problems being faced by the people of Karachi and agreed on making joint efforts for the development of the city.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the governor said he was on a mission to unite the people and eliminate differences between political leaders and he started efforts in this regard as soon as he took the oath.

Tessori said the people of Karachi were looking towards their leaders. “Karachi has no friends. No messiah will come to solve the problems of the city. We have to work together to solve these issues,” he said.

He added that the citizens of Karachi appreciated the recent negotiations with different political groups. The only agenda of the talks was how to turn the country into an economic hub, he maintained.

“A collective effort is needed to make Karachi the city of lights again. I will approach all those who want to contribute to this cause,” said the governor. He stressed that the development and prosperity of the country were based on Karachi’s development. “I requested all stakeholders to come together to solve the problems of Karachi.”

Regarding his conversation with the MQM-H chairman, Tessori said it was positive and Ahmed agreed that all the stakeholders of Karachi should sit together to discuss further course of action regarding the problems of Karachi. The MQM-H chairman thanked the governor for his visit. The MQM-H said it would issue a policy statement regarding the meeting.