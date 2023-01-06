Covid-19: 33 more test positive countrywide

ISLAMABAD: In a fresh wave of Covid-19, 33 more people were tested positive for the Covid-19 countrywide in 3,942 tests conducted during last 24 hours.

Though no death was reported during the period, 19 patients were in critical condition. As per National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad, “Covid-19 positivity rate has slightly increased to 0.83 percent,” said an official of the NIH, adding that the situation was completely under control.

Giving the breakdown of Covid-19 cases in the country, the official maintained that the highest positivity rate (2.67 percent) was recorded in Karachi as six cases were detected in 225 tests. The most populous city was followed by Quetta (2.47 pc), 2 cases in 81 tests, Multan (2.38 pc), 2 cases in 84 tests, Peshawar (1.62 percent), 7 cases in 433 cases and Lahore (0.74 pc), 6 cases in 811.