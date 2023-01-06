Students, parents protest use of college ground as cricket academy

Students, parents and teachers of the Government Girls Degree College located in Block N of North Nazimabad staged a protest in front of the Karachi Press Club on Thursday, demanding that the cricket academy be vacated from their college.

The protesters were of the view that educational activities in the college had been disrupted and they were unable to attend their regular classes. The college was now closed and students were deprived of access to education, they added.

They demanded that educational activities should immediately be restored at the college so that the girls could timely complete their courses. The protesters said the enrolment process was under way at the college, but due to the activities of the cricket academy on the college grounds, parents were reluctant to enrol their daughters there. They also expressed anger at “the mysterious silence of the education department” on the matter. According to the protesters, the college have been closed since January 2.