Students’ artworks on display

A group exhibition, ‘Untitled’, of works of Fatima Jinnah University Rawalpindi students, was held at Alhamra Arts Gallery, The Mall. Ustad Bashir Ahmed along with Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, inaugurated the exhibition.

On this occasion, Ustad Bashir Ahmed congratulated the young artists on the exhibition's success. He said, ‘our young generation would make a name for themselves in future and play a

positive role in country's welfare’. —