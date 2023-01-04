Dawoodi Bohra community leader meets Murad

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community, met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Tuesday. Saifuddin thanked Shah’s provincial government for facilitating his visit to Karachi and making the necessary security arrangements.

The CM lauded the efforts of the Dawoodi Bohra community, especially in the field of education, and hailed Saifuddin’s teachings as a driving force behind the noble efforts. Shah was informed that a day earlier, Saifuddin had visited shops and businesses of his community members in the old city area (Paper Market, Steel Market, Serai Road, Timber Market, Shahrah-e-Liaquat, etc.), which is a major financial hub in Karachi that contributes significantly to the trade and economy of Pakistan.

Saifuddin encouraged the provincial government to make efforts to improve the economic conditions and develop the infrastructure of the important business district. He also suggested that the government focus on the development of roads in the city to enhance its overall infrastructure.

The CM discussed the efforts of the government to improve the availability of water for the people of Karachi, explaining that the K-IV project will create a new water supply line from the Keenjhar Lake with two pumping stations, each of which can pump up to 260 million gallons a day. He also explained the ongoing efforts of the government in the Thar coal power project.

Shah was informed that thousands of Dawoodi Bohra community members visit Saifuddin daily and he counsels everyone, especially younger entrepreneurs, to stay in Pakistan and play a vital role in the country’s economic development.

Saifuddin also counsels his followers to abstain from cigarettes and drugs. He said they are hazardous to health, and cause severe damage to the personal and social lives of their users, hindering their development.

Towards the end of the meeting, the CM requested Saifuddin to pray for the country and its people, and that the government may take up tasks for the upliftment of the country and its citizens. Saifuddin prayed for the economic development, peace and prosperity of Pakistan.