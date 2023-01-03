Seven killed in Darra Adam Khel accident

KOHAT: At least seven people were killed and five others injured on Monday in a road accident in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a rescue official.
According to the official, a van collided with a mini-truck in Darra Adam Khel city of Kohat district. Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital. Medics at the hospital feared that the death toll might further rise because at least two persons among the wounded are in critical condition. Police told the media the accident took place due to overspeeding by the two vehicles.
ISLAMABAD: The beautifully-coloured portrait paintings of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have started...
DUBAI: Dubai has dropped 30 percent tax on alcohol sales in an apparent bid to lure tourists as competition rises...
Saudi Aramco employees working on an oil pipeline. — AFP/FileISLAMABAD: In a new development, the Saudi Aramco has...
ISLAMABAD: Veteran politician and Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan has said elections are not...
PESHAWAR: Except Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, almost all major teaching hospitals in the province are being...
ISLAMABAD: The finance ministry has amended its policy for releasing recurrent and development budgets for the current...
Comments