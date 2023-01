Seven killed in Darra Adam Khel accident

KOHAT: At least seven people were killed and five others injured on Monday in a road accident in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a rescue official.

According to the official, a van collided with a mini-truck in Darra Adam Khel city of Kohat district. Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital. Medics at the hospital feared that the death toll might further rise because at least two persons among the wounded are in critical condition. Police told the media the accident took place due to overspeeding by the two vehicles.