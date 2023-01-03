Roti, Naan prices increased again

Rawalpindi: Muthidda Naanbais Welfare Association (MNWA) has increased the ‘roti’ prices by Rs5 from Rs15 to Rs20 and ‘Naan’ by Rs5 from Rs20 to Rs25 at their own.

While, some of ‘Naanbais’ were selling a ‘roti’ at Rs20 but a ‘naan’ at Rs30 here on Monday. The Muthidda Naanbais Welfare Association (MNWA) issued a notification of increasing prices two days back. The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Shoib Ali called a meeting on Monday and directed all price magistrates to start a crackdown on Naanbais.

Muthidda Naanbais Welfare Association (MNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi told ‘The News’ that they have increased ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ prices because the government was continuously increasing ‘atta’ prices and LPG prices. “We are buying a normal ‘atta’ bag of a 20-kilogram at Rs1,600 to Rs2,000 and a ‘fine’ atta bag of 80-kilogram at Rs8,500 against Rs5,500. He also said that a ‘roti’ is being sold at Rs30 in Islamabad.