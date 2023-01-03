This refers to the news report ‘Govt to engage global operators to run three major airports’ (December 31, 2022). After hiring foreign firms for garbage collection which the government perhaps found beyond its technical prowess to perform – the federal government has very kindly decided to outsource maintenance and running of major Pakistani airports to foreign firms, ostensibly to improve the quality of service they can offer.

I suppose, being unsure of how much time he has left, Shehbaz Sharif is in a great hurry to do some window dressing and leave, unbothered about the serious security concerns such a move could create for Pakistan.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi