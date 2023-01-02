PM to address Karachi water problem soon: Muqam

BISHAM: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Division, Engineer Amir Muqam, HAS said that he is well aware of the problems of the people of Karachi and the Prime Minister of Pakistan will soon provide clean drinking water to the residents.

He was addressing a meeting in Kemari area of Karachi through a video link. “I will have a meeting with the prime minister regarding the project and will also present the problems of KPTK workers to the minister of ports and shipping, railways,” he added. He appealed to the people of Karachi to stop supporting Imran Khan for being a liar, whose four-year rule brought nothing but the destruction of Pakistan, and “whose politics is based on lies such as that of 2 crore jobs, 5 million houses, etc.”

“Starting with the foreign funding case, the watch theft and the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies were all lies,” he said. Engr Amir Muqam said that if people support Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif in the local government elections or general elections, the PML-N would not disappoint them.

The public meeting was organized by Muhibullah Khan and others. Engineer Amir Muqam thanked the organizers for the meeting and said that he could not attend it directly due to a death in his village.