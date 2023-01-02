Traffic accidents in Peshawar dropped in 2022: CTO

PESHAWAR: Chief Traffic Police (CTO) Umar Abbas Babar said on Sunday that a 20 per cent decrease was reported in traffic accidents during 2022 as compared to the mishaps in the corresponding year.

Around 700,000 people were fined for violating traffic rules during the last year. Talking to reporters at his office, the CTO said that 75,929 people were issued tickets for parking vehicles in no-parking zones, 3,824 were fined for driving cars without route permits while 1,51,364 bike riders were fined for not wearing helmets.

Similarly 12, 955 persons were issued tickets for using tinted glasses, 2070 for using phones during the drive and 23503 for driving without wearing seat belts. The CTO said a series of public awareness campaigns would continue till the achievement of desired results while the education team and FM radio were busy educating people on traffic laws. He said that the implementation of traffic laws would be ensured on all roads and no leniency would be shown against violators.