Up to 1.54m patients treated at KTH in 2022

PESHAWAR: As many as 1.54 million patients with different natures of diseases were treated in a major hospital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar during the year 2022.

According to the spokesman for the KTH, a total of 1,008,605 patients were brought to the emergency department, 38,147 patients were operated upon while 18,56,370 various types of laboratory tests were done in the hospital during this period.

In the year 2022, Khyber Teaching Hospital became the only hospital in Pakistan to be ISO certified.Khyber Teaching Hospital is the second largest hospital in the province where various patients belonging to different parts of the province get treatment facilities every year.

This hospital consists of 1300 beds and also gives treatment facilities to the neighboring country Afghanistan.As many as 60,932 dengue patients were tested, 11,887 came positive and 469 dengue patients were treated after hospitalization.

At the same time, many development works were done, which happened for the first time in the history of Khyber Teaching Hospital, in which 20 modern modular operation theaters were built for the first time in the province at a cost of 350 million, 338 million were allocated for the renovation of four old wards.

Other projects that have been completed included the establishment of a new 25-bedded dialysis unit, a modern daycare center for the children of hospital employees.