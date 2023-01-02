Iranian dissident journalist released

TEHRAN: Iranian dissident journalist Keyvan Samimi, jailed in December 2020 for “plotting against national security”, has been released, reformist daily Shargh reported on Sunday.
Samimi, 73, was in December 2020 sentenced to three years in prison and was held in Semnan, nearly 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of Tehran. Shargh did not specify the date of his release.
Samimi had been granted permission to leave prison on medical grounds in February 2022. But he returned to prison in May after being suspected of carrying out activities against national security, the Mehr news agency said.
