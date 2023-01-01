North Korea fires ballistic missiles capping record year of tests

SEOUL: North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday, Seoul´s military said, adding a final salvo to Pyongyang´s record-breaking blitz of launches this year.

Military tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen sharply in 2022 as the North has conducted sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month, including firing its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile ever.

Saturday´s launch comes a day after South Korea successfully tested a solid-fuel space launch vehicle, and follows the incursion of five North Korean drones into the South´s airspace earlier in the week. South Korea´s military said it had detected “three short-range ballistic missiles launched by North Korea into the East Sea from the area of Chunghwa County, North Hwanghae Province, at around 08:00 (2300 GMT)”, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

The missiles flew about 350-km before splashing down, it added. “Our military maintains a full readiness posture while closely cooperating with the US and strengthening surveillance and vigilance,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.