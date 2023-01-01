Another university student shot dead in city

Within a span of 16 days, another university student was shot dead apparently during a mugging bid in Karachi. Jahangir, 24, son of Sohail, was shot dead by firing of unidentified suspects on the night between Friday and Saturday in North Karachi Sector 8 within the limits of the Sir Syed police station.

The victim was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. According to SHO Shahid Taj, the deceased was a BBA student at a private university, and was involved in digital marketing for various events.

The officer said that when the incident took place, he was returning from a function and holding accessories including cameras in a bag.

Quoting residents of the area, the SHO said that some people tried to snatch the bag from him, but he resisted and started running, upon which the suspects fired shots at him. He was shot thrice and succumbed to his injuries shortly after the firing. The family of the deceased man also said they suspected he was killed by robbers.

Police investigators found empty shells of.30bore and 9mm pistols from the crime scene. However, SHO Taj said the victim's bag was found with him, and so far no evidence of robbery had been found. He added that so far nothing had been brought forward that would make it clear that the victim had an enmity with anyone. The officer said the case was being investigated from different angles. The family has registered a case against unidentified suspects. Further investigations are under way.

JI blames PPP govt

The Karachi emir of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has blamed the murder of another youth in Karachi on incapability and corrupt policies of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) government in Sindh.

Talking to the media after attending the funeral prayers for the slain youth, Jahangir Sohail, who was killed in North Karachi on the night between Friday and Saturday, the JI leader said the Sindh government, police department and other law enforcement agencies in the city had totally failed to discharge their prime responsibility, which was ensuring the security of lives and properties of the citizens.

He held what he said the incapability, insensitivity and corrupt policies of the Sindh government responsible for the rule of criminals in the city. He asked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah how long the people of Karachi would have to offer funeral prayers. The JI leader remarked that other political parties in the arena were unfortunately busy in maximising their political gains and interests and none of them bothered to play their due role for Karachhiites.

He also admonished the Karachi police chief for the failure of the police department against criminals in Karachi. The top cop in Karachi would have to answer why he directed the citizens not to offer resistance against criminals instead of taking firm action against the criminals.