NUST, NUMS ink DoU for collaboration and research

Islamabad:The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) have reached an understanding to foster academic and research cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

Signed by Lt Gen (r) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, HI(M), rector NUST, and Lt Gen Wasim Alamgir, HI(M), vice chancellor NUMS here on Friday, the Document of Understanding (DoU) is aimed at enhancing collaboration between the two universities vis-à-vis undergraduate and postgraduate studies, and joint research in areas of health sciences, biomedical engineering, applied biosciences, and psychology to name a few.

Under the newly forged partnership, the universities will also conduct joint conferences, workshops and trainings in the relevant fields, and hold joint activities to create awareness among students and faculty on research methodology, writing research proposals etc.

In his comments, NUST rector Lt Gen (r) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, HI(M), shared an overview of NUST’s history, including its affiliation with Army Medical College (AMC). He expressed high hopes that the partnership would lead the two universities to capitalise on each other’s strengths and overcome challenges. Extolling NUMS for its standing as a leading medical university, he articulated his hopes for NUMS to act as a sage, guiding NUST to run its medical sciences programmes aimed to launch by January 2024.

Vice Chancellor NUMS Lt Gen Wasim Alamgir, HI(M), endorsed Rector Bukhari’s statement, expressing a strong resolve to work together in building a robust partnership that has the potential to take both institution higher, together.

Earlier, in the welcome address, Dr Salik Javed Kakar, Vice Principal NUST School of Health Sciences, asserted that this partnership between the two leading universities of Pakistan would go a long way in stretching the boundaries of knowledge through innovative and creative approaches and, in so doing, offer best possible services to the society and the humanity at large. He further said that partnerships amongst universities are instrumental in building capacities for sustainable development through research, education, engagement with the youth.