Bank holiday on Monday

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on Monday (January 2, 2023), which will be observed as a bank holiday, it said on Friday.
The central bank directed all banks, development finance institutions, and microfinance banks to observe the aforementioned day as a holiday remain closed for public dealing. However, it added that their employees would attend the offices as usual.
