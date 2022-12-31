 
Business

Bank holiday on Monday

By APP
December 31, 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on Monday (January 2, 2023), which will be observed as a bank holiday, it said on Friday.

The central bank directed all banks, development finance institutions, and microfinance banks to observe the aforementioned day as a holiday remain closed for public dealing. However, it added that their employees would attend the offices as usual.

