‘US wants to boost trade ties with Pakistan’

PESHAWAR: The United States has long been Pakistan’s largest export market – importing more than $5 billion Pakistani goods that is surpassing any other country and we want bilateral economic relations to be further strengthened by inviting Pakistani businessmen to visit US and get advantage of United States expertise in different sectors.

Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, President Khyber Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) said this during his meeting with Panfilo Marquez, US Consul General at Peshawar and Kurt L. Beurman, Political and Economic Affairs Officer, on trade-ties between Pakistan and the US. Executive members of KCCI Muhammad Yousaf Afridi, Moin Uddin Khan, Muhammad Haroon Sabir was also present at the meeting. The two sides discussed a wide array of issues to foster bilateral trade and investment.

Highlighting the issues of merged districts of KP, KCCI president Syed Jawad Kazmi said that the residents of the tribal districts remained deprived of the basic facilities of life, and that people were facing a lot of difficulties there.

The US diplomat assured Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi and his delegation of removing all obstacles in the way of visit of Pakistani businessmen and investors in the US besides a guideline would also be provided to other leading businessmen and companies, who wanted to boost and expand business, trade and investment ties.

The Delegation of KCCI thanked Panfilo Marquez and Kurt L. Beurman for his efforts to support and help the businessmen in expanding trade and investment ties with the US and taking advantage of available business opportunities. The main products that Pakistan exports to the United States are house linens, knitted sweaters, and other clothing articles.

During the last 25 years the exports of Pakistan to the United States has increased at an annualized rate of 4.79 percent, from $1.26 billion in 1995 to $4.04 billion in 2020. The United States is also one of the top trading partners of Pakistan.

Trade and investment relations between the United States and Pakistan continue to grow, and the US government supports this relationship by organizing business-to-business trade delegations, providing technical assistance, and promoting business opportunities for US companies to develop US-Pakistan commercial partnerships.