2,186 tickets issued to traffic rules violators

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have expedited stern legal action against the traffic rules violators and issued 2364 fine tickets to road users during the last 24 hours, a police spokesman said.

Various police teams issued 2186 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules in which 233 challan were issued over lane violation, 43 for red signal violations, 161 for using mobile phone during driving, 10 for amateur driving, 04 over violation of one-way, 10 for violation of zebra crossing, 01 vehicles for having pressure horns, 101 for having tinted glasses, four for emitting smoke, 96 for having fancy number plates, 232 bikers for riding without helmets and 241 motorists for violations of different traffic rules.

The Chief Traffic officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that, strict action would be taken against traffic rules violators. Islamabad capital police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation of traffic rules irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. He further said that, Islamabad capital police is utilising all available resources to facilitate the general public. He also appealed to the citizens to follow the traffic rules.

The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure lives of people, he maintained.