ACE arrests PMLN MNA in land grabbing case

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, has arrested Pakistan Muslim League MNA, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, on the charge of encroachment of government land.

ACE Director General Nadeem Sarwar said that accused Ashraf had grabbed 157 acres, 1 Kanal and 16 marlas of state land by forgery and fraud in connivance with Saleem Patwari and Riast Ali Gardawar.

Chaudhry Ashraf was arrested after proven charges of land grabbing by showing Sharif Ahmed Hashmi as a fake allottee of the land. The ACE registered case No18/22 after arresting him from Sahiwal and started legal action.