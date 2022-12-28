Imran wants ISI on accountability duty

PTI chief Imran Khan photographed on December 10, 2022. Twitter

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Tuesday the massive potential of Inter-Services Intelligence Agency (ISI) should be used for accountability and rule of law in the country.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said army is the lone organized and discipline institution in the country and it depends on one man. He said the one man could cause disaster, as has happened over the past eight month because of a decision, but he could also use the ISI power for uplifting the country by employing it against powerful thieves involved in money laundering, instead of using it for political engineering. Citing Hudaibya Paper Mills case or fake accounts case, he accused Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari of laundering money. He said the corrupt elite makes money in Pakistan and then sends it abroad in dollars. “If ISI, which is the most organized institutions and we do not have any other institution in the short term, controls it (money laundering), the country will rise,” the former premier added.

Meanwhile, chairing a party meeting, Imran Khan said the ruling “gang” has destroyed the national economy, and has also failed to protect the lives and properties of citizens, a private TV channel reported on Monday.

He said that the country was economically stable and terrorism was uprooted eight months ago, adding now the terrorist incidents have increased up to 52 per cent. He said the PTI government had made Pakistan centre of tourism, that is hit by a new wave of terrorism.

He said that it is criminal negligence to leave national security in the hands of the ‘politically immature’ rulers. He added that PTI is closely monitoring the situation and it will resist any move that would cause any trouble to the nation.

He reiterated the demand for fresh elections instead of pushing the country toward further destruction.

The PTI leaders said the foreign countries’ security alerts to their citizens in Pakistan is alarming development, and criticised the government for failing to cope with terrorism after failing on economic front. The party leaders condemned National Assembly Speaker’s departure for abroad keeping the PTI MNAs’ resignations issue pending.