‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was not suicide but murder’

NEW DELHI: Two years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a person who was present in the morgue when the actor’s body was brought in for a post-mortem, has claimed that Sushant was in fact, murdered.

In an interview with TV9 Marathi, mortuary worker Roopkumar Shah said that the whole thing “should have been videographed” because there were marks of assault in two to three places on Sushant’s body and it appeared as though his “hands and legs had been broken.”

Roopkumar recalled, “After Sushant’s death, five bodies were brought for post-mortem. We were told that there is a VIP body in it, but it was not known earlier. When I saw Sushant’s body, I told the seniors that I think it is not suicide but murder. That’s why we should work in the same way. But I was told that you do your work and I will do mine. My job was to cut and sew the body, which I did.”

He added, “That entire post-mortem should have been videographed but sir said he wanted to work on the photographs and hand over the body as soon as possible. That’s how we did the post-mortem at night.” Elaborating further, Roopkumar alleged that when Sushant’s clothes were removed, there were injury marks on two to three places on his neck.

“It seemed as if the hands and legs were broken due to beating…There were deep injury marks on the body. The video shoot was to happen but whether it did or not…Seniors were also asked to work on the photos only. So, we worked on it,” he lamented.