Benazir wanted Pakistan for all, not just privileged few: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party is all set to observe the 15th martyrdom of former Prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto today (Tuesday) with holding a public rally at Larkana.

Inviting the people for public rally, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a video message said he has reached Larkana and on Tuesday we will pay tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 15th martyrdom anniversary. “We draw inspiration from her heroic struggle agaisnt dictatorship and extremism,” he said in a video message.” “Shaheed Benazir Bhutto taught us to serve the people, to strive for a Pakistan for all not just privileged few,” he said.

While Former President Pakistan and President PPP Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari said the announcement of the institutions to be apolitical is also a realization of the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and it will give stability to democracy and establish country’s credibility. He said that he can never neglect the mission of Shaheed Benazir. “He was guided by her politics and is still being guided by her philosophy,” he said.

Zardari said that no one else faced the difficulties that Shaheed Benazir had faced for the sake of the constitution and democracy. “She was a symbol of patience and endurance,” he said. The former president said that Benazir Bhutto bravely resisted the barbaric and brutal dictators. “We are strong and steadfast on her ideology because of her teachings,” he said. He said that the continuation of democracy was her dream and by the Grace of the Almighty Allah, that dream has been fulfilled.

Zardari said that we are striving to make our country, a society free from all kinds of extremism, where there is the light of knowledge, jobs for the people, equal opportunities for the youth to move forward, women free from the shackles of fear, and minorities with a respectable place in the society. “This will be the Pakistan envisioned by Shaheed Benazir,” he said.