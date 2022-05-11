Will hold new elections after electoral reforms: Asif Zardari

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari addresses a press conference in Karachi. — Geo.tv/screengrab

ISLAMABAD: PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that the government will hold general elections in the country after introducing electoral reforms.



Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Zardari said: “Electoral and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reforms are included in our game plan.”

Referring to the huge economic challenges being faced by the country, the PPP co-chairman called for "out of the box" solutions to fix Pakistan's economy. He maintained that the new government will take some time to control the situation.

Asif Zardari said that the nation will have to face problems until the IMF programme is finalised.

Electoral reforms will take three to four months, he said, adding that the government will not go for elections without them.

“We do not want any selected person to come into power again", he said, adding that he has persuaded PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif over the electoral reforms ahead of the elections.

He said the government will take all the collation parties on board ahead of making decisions.

“Should Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa be saluted for [keeping] the army apolitical or shall he be criticised?” asked Zardari, adding that the government will try “they” remain apolitical and neutral in the future.

